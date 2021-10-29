LMR Partners LLP Invests $7.23 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,803,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,152,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $513.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.37. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $525.00. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.04 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total value of $1,016,649.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,450,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,153 shares of company stock worth $55,416,508. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

