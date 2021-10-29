LMR Partners LLP Takes $9.15 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Crocs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Crocs by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $157.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.80. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,381 shares of company stock worth $4,200,147. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

