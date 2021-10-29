Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $376.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $394.00 to $376.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.17.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $331.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

