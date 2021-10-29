Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

LOGI stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

