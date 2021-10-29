Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.74

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.74 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 67.60 ($0.88). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 65.20 ($0.85), with a volume of 203,085 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Lookers in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.53.

In other Lookers news, insider Duncan McPhee sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £6,388.48 ($8,346.59).

Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

