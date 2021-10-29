Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,051 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 788,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $52,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

