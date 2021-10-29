Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the building manufacturing company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Louisiana-Pacific has a payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

NYSE:LPX traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.93. 2,222,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,811. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.52% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $87,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

