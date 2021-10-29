Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.44

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.44 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 41.90 ($0.55), with a volume of 256,542 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The stock has a market cap of £271.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

