LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

CDW stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.55 and its 200 day moving average is $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $117.02 and a 1-year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

