LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,989 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.07. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,449,196 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

