LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,367 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 232,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 54,327 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $75.88 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27.

