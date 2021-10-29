LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,985 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

