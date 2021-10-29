LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

DOG opened at $32.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

