LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

PHM stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

