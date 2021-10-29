LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,344 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Solar by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,345 shares of company stock worth $1,473,431. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $117.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

