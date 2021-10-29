Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $340.00.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.