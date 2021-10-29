Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $8.48 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

