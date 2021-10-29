Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

