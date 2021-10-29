Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

Shares of LUNMF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

