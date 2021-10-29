LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LYB traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.57. The stock had a trading volume of 123,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,917. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average is $102.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

