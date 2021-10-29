M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for M/I Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.94 EPS.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of MHO opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. M/I Homes has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $74.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in M/I Homes by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $861,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

