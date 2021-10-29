M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.69, but opened at $59.50. M/I Homes shares last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 8,757 shares.
The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.
About M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.