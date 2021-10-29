M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.69, but opened at $59.50. M/I Homes shares last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 8,757 shares.

The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M/I Homes by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.

About M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.