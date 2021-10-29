Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.24 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 5,974.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,212 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 873.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,417 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

HLF stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

