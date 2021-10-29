Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $16.38 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Globe Life worth $16,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,713 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,598,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $77.71 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

