Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1,431.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,811 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Catalent by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 568,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,499,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,212,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day moving average is $117.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

