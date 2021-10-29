Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341,597 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.