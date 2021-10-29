Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,307 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of BWX Technologies worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $434,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.