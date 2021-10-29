Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,605 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

