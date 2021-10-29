MAG Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.56.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.68. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

