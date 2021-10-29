MAG Silver Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.56.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.33.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.