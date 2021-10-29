Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.00. 1,079,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.