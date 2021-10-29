Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of MGNI opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.73 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Magnite by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.