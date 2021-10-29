Man Group (LON:EMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $242.50

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242.50 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 240.90 ($3.15), with a volume of 214175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.50 ($3.17).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.79).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 313.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

