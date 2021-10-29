Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $29.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.63.
Several equities analysts have commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $109,359,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 112.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,417 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 177.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,607 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
