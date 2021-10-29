Manulife Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 17,370 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,684% compared to the average daily volume of 624 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,788. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

