Maple (MPL) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $22.70 or 0.00036446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $63.44 million and approximately $661,940.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00049806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00226933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00098192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794,482 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.