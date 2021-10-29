Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 173.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $66.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

