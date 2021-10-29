Marcus & Millichap (MMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $48.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $99,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,595 shares of company stock worth $461,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marcus & Millichap stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 138.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

