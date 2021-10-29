Marie Inkster Sells 53,686 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

LUN stock opened at C$10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 10.2997732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.95.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

