Maritza Gomez Montiel Sells 3,000 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MKC opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

