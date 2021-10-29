Mark S. Kinsey Sells 5,000 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $301.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.26 and a beta of 1.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $305.02.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Paylocity by 3.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.54.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

