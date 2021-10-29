MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 165.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,245,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,024,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,861,000 after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $405.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.30 and its 200-day moving average is $462.24. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.17 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.