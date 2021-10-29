MarketPeak One Day Trading Volume Hits $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00049588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00229278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

