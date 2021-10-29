Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 32,810 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

OSH opened at $46.93 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $780,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,901 shares of company stock worth $35,731,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

