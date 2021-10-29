Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.15 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

