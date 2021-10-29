Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.28 Million Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 37.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,423 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIV opened at $22.39 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.14 million, a PE ratio of -65.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

