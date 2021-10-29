Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.05 Million in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Cortexyme at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cortexyme by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,571,000 after acquiring an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In related news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $4,247,246. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a market cap of $423.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.92. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.