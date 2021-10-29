Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of XPEL worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in XPEL by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,724,798.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,656 shares in the company, valued at $86,373,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,000 shares of company stock worth $29,332,705 over the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

