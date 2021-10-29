Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $61.08, but opened at $63.00. Masco shares last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 33,208 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Masco by 8,366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Masco by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Masco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Masco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

About Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.