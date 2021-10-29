Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 29,932 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $289.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.01. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $294.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 30.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

