Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 29,932 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MASI stock opened at $289.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.01. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $294.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.79.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
